China’s new stealth fighter jet J-35A holds training flights

The stealth fighter jet is set to be unveiled next week on Tuesday during the five-day Airshow China in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.

Zhuhai, the capital of the Guangdong province, will host the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, where air forces from several countries, including Russia, are expected to show their aircraft, Anadolu Agency reported.

China’s J-20 stealth fighter jet also held drills alongside Russia's Su-57 advanced stealth fighter jet on Friday.

It is the first time that Su-57 stealth fighter aircraft is participating in the Airshow China.

The Chinese navy’s new brand J-15T carrier-borne fighter jet will also participate in the airshow.

The Z-20 helicopter of the navy will also make its debut during the airshow.

Beijing had on Tuesday announced that it will unveil its stealth fighter jet next week.

Earlier this week, China’s President Xi Jinping hailed the “important role” of the country’s air force, stressing the significance of fulfilling the requirements to build a “strong, modernized” force.

Xi made the comments during an inspection of the Airborne Force in the central Hubei province on Monday.

The Chinese president stressed that the airborne force “plays a particularly important role in our military's power system and combat system.”

