Israeli airstrikes kill 3 more paramedics in Lebanon

The air raid targeted a civil defense team of a charity organization, the Islamic Health Authority, in Adloun, Lebanon’s Sidon district on Sunday.

The health ministry reiterated that the regime’s targeting of paramedics is a “war crime,” which adds to the “violence and inhumanity” of its hostilities in Lebanon.

Israel’s airstrikes on several towns in the Lebanese southern district of Tyre claimed the lives of at least 12 paramedics and civil defense volunteers on Saturday. Three paramedics were also injured.

According to the country’s health ministry, the victims of Saturday’s attack on the town of Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain were all volunteers from charity organizations.

The attacks on the city also killed a civilian and wounded 12 others.

Dozens of people were also killed Sunday in a series of airstrikes in eastern and southern Lebanon, the health ministry said.

An attack on Almat’s Jbeil district, northeast of Beirut, claimed the lives of 20 people, including three children, the ministry said in a separate statement. Six people were also injured.

Only minutes later, an attack in Sidon killed three people.

Three more people were also killed and two others wounded when Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike in Mashghara in eastern Lebanon.

One civilian was killed in an attack in Sohmor in the western Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon. Four people were also wounded, the ministry said.

At least 3,136 people have been killed and over 13,900 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since October 2023, according to the latest figures released by the health ministry. The toll includes 619 women and 194 children.

MA/Press TV