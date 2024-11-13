Israel renews aggression on Beirut's suburb overnight

Israeli air raids targeted the Laylaki area and Bir al-Abed neighborhood on Wednesday, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported, adding that in the neighborhood, the strikes targeted a medical center.

So far, at least nine Israeli air raids targeted the Southern Suburb of Beirut.

The overnight aggression comes after multiple strikes leveled several residential buildings in the southern suburb on Tuesday.

This morning's strikes targeted buildings inHaret Hreik, Burj al-Brajneh, Hadath, and Laylaki, as well as the American neighborhood. Additionally, a heavy airstrike targeted an area near the Beirut International Airport.

Israeli strikes continue to target other areas in Lebanon, with the latest Ministry of Health toll, assessing the number of martyrs and injured on Monday, as 44 and 88 respectively. Initial reports indicate that another 33 were killed across Lebanese territory on Tuesday.

AMK/PR