Hezbollah destroys Israeli military communications base

In a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah announced that its combatants conducted an air attack with a squadron of suicide drones on the Ain Khozlot base (a military communications base), 55 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, south of Lake Tiberias, and hit the targets accurately.

The statement underscored that, in defense of Lebanon and its people, and within the framework of the Khaibar operations series, and in response to the assaults and massacres committed by the Israeli enemy, the Islamic Resistance launched the drone attack.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced that its combatants targeted the gathering of the Israeli occupation forces in the southern Maroun Al-Ras.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching unprecedented air attacks on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Friday that since the onset of hostilities on October 8, 2023, Israeli airstrikes have killed 3,117 people and injured 13,888 across Lebanon.

