  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 11, 2024, 6:33 PM

Hezbollah targets Haifa, Krayot, Safed with dozens of rockets

Hezbollah targets Haifa, Krayot, Safed with dozens of rockets

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Local Israeli media in occupied lands have said that over 90 Hezbollah rockets targeted the Haifa area, injuring 3 people, and causing damage to buildings and Zionist settlements.

Barrage on Haifa port city was one of the largest since October 8, 2023, Times of Israeli reported on Monday. 

The Israeli media also said that Monday Hezbollah attack on Krayot area was the heaviest since beginning of the war.

The new salvo of missiles on Krayot area came less than an hour after some 90 rockets were fired at the Haifa area in a massive barrage.

Hebrew-language sources reported that 80 rockets hit Haifa and Krayot.

The fresh rocket alerts are sounding in the northern city of Safed and surrounding communities.

Since Monday morning, more than 150 rockets have been fired from Lebanon towards the occupied territories, the Hebrew-language media have said.

MNA

News ID 224293

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News