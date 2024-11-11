Hezbollah targets Haifa, Krayot, Safed with dozens of rockets

Barrage on Haifa port city was one of the largest since October 8, 2023, Times of Israeli reported on Monday.

The Israeli media also said that Monday Hezbollah attack on Krayot area was the heaviest since beginning of the war.

The new salvo of missiles on Krayot area came less than an hour after some 90 rockets were fired at the Haifa area in a massive barrage.

Hebrew-language sources reported that 80 rockets hit Haifa and Krayot.

The fresh rocket alerts are sounding in the northern city of Safed and surrounding communities.

Since Monday morning, more than 150 rockets have been fired from Lebanon towards the occupied territories, the Hebrew-language media have said.

