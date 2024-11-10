Iranian students win 5 gold medals, 2 awards at ISIF 2024

Mehdi Rashidi Jahan, head of the Iranian team, said on Saturday that the Iranian student inventors emerged victorious in several categories at the event, which was held in Indonesia from November 5 to 10, according to Press TV.

According to Rashidi Jahan, Iran participated in the competitions with three teams in person and two teams online, and they managed to make a significant impact at the prestigious event.

The team of Ilia Majidzadeh and Parsa Karimi won a gold medal and a special award in technical and engineering.

The other team consisting of Amir Abbas Kavoosi, Amin, and Artin Salari also grabbed a gold medal in the same field.

Moreover, Nima Sohrabi won a gold medal and a special award from Romania in artificial intelligence technology.

The team comprising Artin Radmatin, Niki Abtahi, Baran Bahman, Sarina Nosrati, and Mohammad-Hossein Ezzati received a gold medal in environment, and the team consisting of Baran Derakhsandeh Daryasari, Paniz Khaljifar, Golshid Shirvani, and Yasman Saeedi managed to win two gold medals in biotechnology.

The ISIF 2024 brought together 1,980 teams from 24 countries to compete in eight fields including technical- engineering, chemistry and nanotechnology, biotechnology and environment, energy engineering, physics and astronomy, artificial intelligence and technology, social sciences, education, and educational technologies.

Countries present at the competition included Indonesia, Malaysia, Romania, the Czech Republic, Russia, Turkmenistan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, India, Hong Kong, and China.

MNA