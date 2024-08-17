Iran's national team shines at international AI Olympiad

The team, comprised of students Mohammad Sadra Kouhestani, Amir Hossein Zarei, Parsa Sadeghi, and Alireza Rahimi Yazdi, showcased their skills in a highly competitive environment.

In one of the three scientific challenges, the Iranian team delivered the best solution among 41 participating teams from 33 countries, demonstrating an accuracy that surpassed not only their competitors but also the solution provided by the problem's designer, according to PressTV.

The first International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI 2024) took place from August 9 to August 15 in Burgas, Bulgaria, attracting around 40 teams from across the globe.

Gold medals were awarded to teams from Letovo, Poland, and Singapore in this edition. In the practical round, gold medals went to Poland, Bulgaria, Australia, and the United States.

This event aimed to highlight the significance of artificial intelligence education and competition at the high school level.

