Xi tells Trump to find "right way to get along"

As looming US tariffs threatened to return both nations to the days of a trade war years ago.

Stable, sound and sustainable China-U.S. relations serve the interests of both, Xi said on Thursday, adding that the international community would expect the two powers to "respect each other (and) co-exist peacefully", according to Reuters.

Xi also called for strengthened dialogue to properly manage differences.

Ties hit a new low after clashes over issues ranging from trade and security to the future of Taiwan and the South China Sea, only starting to improve in November 2023 after Xi and President Joe Biden met for four hours in California.

Trump's win could revive issues from his first presidency, when he started the bruising trade war with the world's second-largest economy in 2018, though striking a truce just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in January 2020.

