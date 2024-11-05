  1. Politics
Nov 5, 2024, 2:02 PM

FM Araghchi:

Islamic states try to end regional crisis by Tel Aviv regime

Islamic states try to end regional crisis by Tel Aviv regime

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister says that international community has failed to stop Israel's crimes, noting that the Islamic countries are trying to end the crisis created by Israeli regime with suitable solutions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a press conference with his Pakistan counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

This item is being updated...

News ID 224058

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News