Islamic states try to end regional crisis by Tel Aviv regime

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a press conference with his Pakistan counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.
This item is being updated...
TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister says that international community has failed to stop Israel's crimes, noting that the Islamic countries are trying to end the crisis created by Israeli regime with suitable solutions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a press conference with his Pakistan counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.
This item is being updated...
Your Comment