Israel officially informs UN of end to relations with UNRWA

In a post on X, the Israeli regime's UN envoy claimed that the UN “did nothing to rectify the situation” despite the “overwhelming evidence” Israel submitted about Hamas’s alleged “infiltration” of UNRWA, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli Parliament (Knesset) recently approved a bill that prohibits the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating in the occupied territories.

This law will be implemented to intensify the pressure on the residents of the Gaza Strip and will affect the activities of UNRWA in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East al-Quds.

UNRWA set up by the UN General Assembly, employs more than 30,000 people and provides education, healthcare, and other aid to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

Israel’s UNRWA ban has drawn widespread international condemnation, including from the UN Security Council, which urged Israel “to abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA and live up to its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip”.

SD/