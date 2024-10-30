  1. Politics
UAE condemns Knesset decision to ban UNRWA activities

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Israeli parliament's approval of two laws prohibiting the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The UAE has emphasized the active and efficient role of UNRWA in providing humanitarian assistance to the brotherly Palestinian people, particularly in light of the challenging circumstances resulting from the ongoing war in Gaza, Emirates News Agency reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the legislation is in contravention of the UN Charter and international norms, and will exacerbate the critical and deteriorating humanitarian situation.

The Ministry stressed the need for UNRWA and other UN organizations and agencies to fulfill their role in providing humanitarian assistance in an immediate, safe, and sustainable manner to people in need.

Furthermore, the Ministry reiterated the necessity of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in West Asia.

The Ministry also stressed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to reinforcing peace and justice and safeguarding the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

