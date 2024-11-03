Lebanon to file UN complaint over Israel abduction of citizen

A Lebanese citizen was kidnapped on Friday in a suspected Israeli naval operation in Batroun, about 30 kilometers north of Beirut.

Lebanese authorities said that the abductee was a sea captain, rejecting that he was a Hezbollah commander.

A statement by Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office said the premier instructed his Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib to file a UN complaint over the abduction, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement said Mikati contacted Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to be briefed on the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the case.

Mikati also reached out to the command of the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL), which confirmed that it is conducting the necessary investigations and coordinating with the army on this matter, the statement added.

Mikati emphasized the need to “expedite the investigations to clarify the circumstances of this case and to set matters right.”

SD/