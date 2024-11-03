  1. Politics
Nov 3, 2024, 11:31 AM

Lebanon to file UN complaint over Israel abduction of citizen

Lebanon to file UN complaint over Israel abduction of citizen

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Lebanon said Saturday that it will file a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding the Israeli abduction of a Lebanese citizen.

A Lebanese citizen was kidnapped on Friday in a suspected Israeli naval operation in Batroun, about 30 kilometers north of Beirut.

Lebanese authorities said that the abductee was a sea captain, rejecting that he was a Hezbollah commander.

A statement by Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office said the premier instructed his Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib to file a UN complaint over the abduction, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement said Mikati contacted Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to be briefed on the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the case.

Mikati also reached out to the command of the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL), which confirmed that it is conducting the necessary investigations and coordinating with the army on this matter, the statement added.

Mikati emphasized the need to “expedite the investigations to clarify the circumstances of this case and to set matters right.”

SD/

News ID 223930

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News