Iran kills chieftain of terrorist team behind Taftan attack

Ten Iranian border guards were killed after gunmen carried out a surprise attack against police vehicles in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County last Saturday and opened fire on them, Press TV reported.

Police spokesman General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said on Sunday that the leader of the terrorist group was identified and killed by an anti-terrorist unit in a complex intelligence operation earlier in the day.

Over the past 24 hours, he added, police also arrested two other terrorists and six individuals who were supporting them.

He emphasized that the detainees have confessed to committing terrorist acts in Iran over the past years and will be punished.

The police official noted that the main members of the terrorism group have been detained in less than one week.

“We fulfilled the promise we made to avenge the pure blood of the martyred police,” Montazer al-Mahdi said.

In a statement last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force’s Quds Base said it had arrested four terrorists and taken down four others involved in the bloody attack.

It added that several other terrorists were also injured.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council "condemned in the strongest terms" the "cowardly terrorist attack on a patrol unit of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Goharkooh region of the city of Taftan."

