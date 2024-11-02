  1. Sports
Iran sportsman wins gold in West Asian Squash Championships

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Iranian squash player Sepehr Etemadpoor won a gold medal at the fifth West Asian Squash Championships held in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

Iran's Etemadpoor triumphed over his Kuwaiti rival in the individual category of the final, securing the gold medal in the sporting event.

Earlier in the tournament, Etemadpoor defeated competitors from Oman and Iraq to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, the Iranian squash player overcame another rival from Iraq to earn a spot in the final.

The fifth West Asian Squash Championships (Individual & Team) is being held in Suaymaniyah, Iraq from October 29 to November 3, 2024.

