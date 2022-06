Iranian athlete was defeated by Dewald van Niekerk in the finals.

Etemadpour had defeated his opponents from South Africa and Egypt to make his way to the final match.

Defending champion Dewald van Niekerk was the top seed in the men’s draw, with compatriot Jean-Pierre Brits and the Iranian duo of Sepehr Etemadpoor and Sami Ghasedabadi making up the rest of the top four seeds.

