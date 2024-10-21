At least 2 dead, hundreds rescued in New Mexico flash floods

The New Mexico National Guard and other agencies have rescued at least 290 people, including 38 who were taken to hospitals, the agency confirmed in a statement, CNN reported.

The National Weather Service declared an overnight flash flood emergency for Roswell and nearby areas, as emergency management within Chaves County reported numerous water rescues. Additionally, a flood watch has been issued for a large portion of eastern New Mexico, effective until early Monday morning. More warnings may be issued as the situation is monitored for the possibility of a flash flood emergency.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) indicates that rainfall rates could reach between 1.5 and 2 inches per hour throughout the region. While the severe storm threat has diminished for the Roswell area, it persists for eastern and northeastern New Mexico until Monday morning.

The weather service also warned widespread showers and storms would continue through Sunday in central and eastern New Mexico and will bring the risk of large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and both flash flooding and river flooding, “especially in the Roswell area.”

Roswell recorded 5.78” of rainfall Saturday, which set a record for any date, surpassing the prior mark of 5.65” set on November 1, 1901, according to the National Weather Service. It also broke the daily record set in 1983 and is four times the region’s average October rainfall.

SD/