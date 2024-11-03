Iran Parl. speaker condoles Spain following deadly floods

In a message on Sunday to Francina Armengol, the President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, and Pedro Rollán, the President of the Senate of Spain, Ghalibaf expressed his condolences regarding the flood incident in the city of Valencia, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of many citizens.

While sympathizing with the families of the victims, he wished a swift recovery for the injured.

At least 211 people were killed in Tuesday's storms and floods, most of them in the Valencia region, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday after a meeting about a response to the disaster.

Authorities have warned that the adverse weather conditions may persist.

AMK/6276918