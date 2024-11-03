UN rapporteur should avoid dual approach toward Israel crimes

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Office and International Organizations in Geneva Ali Bahraini has called on the UN Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial summary or arbitrary executions Morris Tidball-Binz to avoid the dual, selective and biased approach regarding the crimes of the Zionist regime.

Bahraini, in a letter to Tidball-Binz, criticized him for his silence on an Israeli drone attack that led to the martyrdom of Masoumeh Karbasi, an Iranian citizen living in Lebanon and her husband. They were killed after their car was struck repeatedly by drones on a highway in Jounieh, a predominantly Christian city, north of Beirut.

In his letter, the Iranian diplomat emphasized that apart from maintaining silence on Karbasi's martyrdom, the UN rapporteur has failed to speak out against the killing of anther Iranian citizen, Ali Heydari, who was involved in humanitarian activities in Lebanon.

While urging Tidball-Binz to adopt a non-political and non-selective approach, Bahraini also asked him to register the Zionist crimes and hold this regime accountable for the violation of human and humanitarian rights as well as join the international community in takin an active approach to the crimes perpetrated by the Zionist regime.

UN Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial summary or arbitrary executions Tidball-Binz, who was appointed based on the resolution of the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2021, is obliged to monitor and react to such issues.

However, this UN Rapporteur from Chile remained silent on Zionist brutalities and targeted killing of Iranian citizens in Lebanon, including over the martyrdom of resistance leaders such as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, while in past, Tidball-Binz tried to present himself as international human rights figure with his repeated anti-Iran rhetoric over human rights situation in the country.

This rapporteur has also maintained a meaningful silence in the face of the Zionist regime's genocide and crimes against the people in Gaza and Lebanon, which exposes his selective approach toward Israel in line with the political goals of Western countries.

