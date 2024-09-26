Iran criticizes suppression of protests in Europe, US

In the 57th meeting of the Human Rights Council, he strongly criticized the support of the United States to the Zionist regime and termed this support as clear violation of the Genocide Convention.

Bahreini also expressed his deep concern over the arrest of more than 3,000 protesters, including university professors, at more than 60 universities in the United States, especially in protests against Israeli crimes.

These US actions in suppressing protests severely violate the freedom of speech, he lashed out.

The Iranian envoy also pointed to the suppression of peaceful student protests in Newcastle and Oxford by British police forces and considered these actions to be a clear violation of human rights.

The anti-Israeli protests have faced with violence in Germany as well, which has led to repression and prosecutions against protesters, he continued.

Bahreini called on the Human Rights Council and its related mechanisms to pay special attention to these serious issues and take serious action to deal with these human rights violations.

