12 terrorists nabbed, killed in IRGC op. in SE Iran: spox

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei added that IRGC Ground Forces at Quds Base in Sistan and Baluchiestan Province in southeast Iran have so far inflicted heavy blows to the terrorist teams in the southeast of the country during the operational exercise of "Martyrs of Security" that began in Sistan and Baluchestan province on October 26.

In continuation of the cleansing operations in the region, three terrorists were killed and nine others were arrested.

Since the beginning of the exercise in southeast of the country, 15 terrorists have been killed, 33 of them have been arrested, and two others have surrendered to security forces, Shafaei stipulated.

The IRGC Ground Forces are determined to continue confronting the terrorists in the region, he added.

