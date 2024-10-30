Path of martyrs Nasrallah to continue with Sheikh Naim Qassem

With the high capabilities of Sheikh Naim Qassem, “we are certain that the path and School of former Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and ex-head of Executive Affairs Hezbollah Resistance Martyr Seyyed Hashem Safieddine will continue under new Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem.”

The heroic Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement in a very wise and precise move elected Sheikh Naim Qassem as the new Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

With more than half a century of jihadi and resistance experience, Sheikh Naim Qassem is a veteran politician who, alongside Martyr Imam Seyyed Musa Sadr, former Hezbollah Chief Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, and also Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, has played a unique and unprecedented role in all developments in Lebanon and the region over the past fifty years, the secretariat of the conference underlined.

Iranian Parliament’s Permanent Secretariat of International Conference in Support of Intifada (Uprising) congratulates the wisely election of Sheikh Naim Qassem as the new secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, all enthusiasts of the Resistance especially the noble nation of Lebanon and all freedom-seeking nations supporting the Resistance Movement and Hezbollah.

