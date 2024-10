In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gallant posted the picture of Qassem and wrote "Temporary appointment. Not for long."

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance group named Naim Qassem the new Secretary-general after the assassination of Martyr Hassan Nasrallah.

Qassem is a Lebanese Shia cleric and politician and has served as the deputy secretary-general of Hezbollah since 1991.

MNA