The Zionist army conducted a new attack on the territory of Syria.

Sputnik's correspondent in Daraa reported that the Zionist regime targeted the area of ​​Tal al-Jabiyah in the western suburbs of Daraa in southern Syria.

This attack was carried out by one of the fighters of the Zionist regime which fired a missile from the sky of the occupied Golan.

No details have been published about the martyrs, the injured, and the possible financial losses of this Zionist aggression.

