Hezbollah launches massive drone attack on 'Israel'

Sirens warning of a drone infiltration sound along occupied lands (Israel) northern coastal plain, with the Israeli military saying it identified several targets that crossed into occupied lands' airspace from Lebanon, Times of Israel reported.

The alerts began in the Nahariya area, before spreading southward, reaching Acre and Haifa, the Times added.

The Israeli military also said it was tracking several suspected drones.

In another report, the Israeli army said that "Drone infiltration sirens continue to sound in northern occupied lands (Israel), with the latest alerts activated in Hadera."

According to the Times, the Israeli military said it was tracking several drones that had been launched from Lebanon.

MNA