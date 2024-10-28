Passive defense one of elements of national power

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that creating and strengthening all-round defense preparations has strategic importance for Iran which has privileged geographical and political positions and also a wide range of traditional and emerging opportunities and threats, especially in the critical situation of the region and the world.

Passive defense is one of the most central areas of the preparation fields and is among the elements of national power, General Bagheri emphasized.

He added that this area is a set of civilian measures that increase deterrence, reduce vulnerability, promote national stability, and facilitate crisis management against threats.

He also hailed the role of Passive Defense Organization which has established the timely and effective defense components of the passive area against the critical and unusual conditions and phenomena in the country within the framework of wise and futuristic policies and strategies to stabilize and consolidate national peace.

He also emphasized the need for intelligence and constant monitoring of threat centers to prevent strategic surprises, stressing the importance of educating members of society and representing the heavy and dangerous tasks facing the government and the nation.

