"During the past night, during an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by the air defense systems on duty," Sputnik reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry added, "Thirteen UAVs were intercepted over the Belgorod region, six over the Bryansk region, one over the Voronezh region, and one over the Kursk region".

Russian officials have repeatedly slammed Ukraine drone attacks, stressing that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure has exposed the Kyiv regime as a terrorist state.

AMK/PR