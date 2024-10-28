  1. World
Oct 28, 2024, 12:04 PM

Ukraine loses over 27,100 army forces in Kursk Region

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 27,150 people since the fighting started in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“The enemy lost a total of over 27,150 troops, 177 tanks, 97 infantry fighting vehicles, 106 armored fighting vehicles, 1,014 armored combat vehicles since the fighting started in the Kursk area,” the report said.

The ministry also said that the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 250 troops and two armored fighting vehicles in the Kursk Region in 24 hours.

"The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 troops, two armored vehicles, including a US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle and an armored combat vehicle, as well as a mortar and one car, in 24 hours," the report said.

