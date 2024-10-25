  1. World
Haifa comes under intense bombardment by Hezbollah

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – South Haifa was attacked with Hezbollah's barrage of missiles on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, the Zionist regime's media reported that sirens went off in a large part of the southern areas of Haifa and its surroundings.

According to the reports, the sirens were sounded in "Al-Khodira" and "town of Caesarea" as well as other towns in the south of the Haifa region.

The regime's military said in a statement that several rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards those areas.

"Al-Jazeera" channel also reported that several explosions were heard due to the impact of several rockets in the south of Haifa.

