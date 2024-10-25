PKK claims responsibility for Ankara terrorist attack

The “act of sacrifice” in Ankara “was carried out by a team of the immortals battalion” of the PKK, the Turkish adversary group said on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) was attacked on Wednesday with forces setting off explosives and opening fire using automatic rifles at the campus of the company that designs and manufactures civilian and military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other defense industry and space systems, Al Jazeera reported.

On Friday, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said it carried out airstrikes for the second night in a row in northern Iraq, hitting 34 PKK targets in Hakurk, Gara, Qandil and Sinjar, destroying shelters, warehouses and other facilities.

MNA