Arab League to hold emergency meeting to end Gaza genocide

The Arab League said in a statement late on Monday that an emergency meeting to convene on Tuesday in its headquarters in Cairo to discuss the moves to end the Israeli crimes and genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, especially attempts to displace Palestinians from northern Gaza.

According to the Palestinian envoy to the Arab League, Muhannad Al-Aklouk, the request for the meeting was made by Palestine in light of the escalating Israeli crimes committed against the defenseless Palestinian people, Anadolu news agency reported.

Al-Aklouk urged in a statement the Arab League and its members to uphold their historical responsibility in addressing these unprecedented Israeli crimes, including the mass killings, destruction, forced displacement, and starvation.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Monday that Israel was banning the entry of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza.

The Israeli army has continued its massive offensive in northern Gaza, which is now on its 18th day, amid a suffocating siege.

The onslaught was the latest episode in Israel’s brutal onslaught that has killed more than 42,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured 99,800 others since last year following a Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza, the report added.

