ISIL terrorist commander for Iraq killed

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Tuesday that the ISIL commander for Iraq had been killed in an operation in the Hamrin Mountains in northeast Iraq, Reuters reported.

No further information has been released in this regard.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.

