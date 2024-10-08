  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 8, 2024, 7:53 PM

Iraqi airstrikes kill ISIL chieftain ‘Abu Omar al-Qureshi’

Iraqi airstrikes kill ISIL chieftain ‘Abu Omar al-Qureshi’

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – The Iraqi Joint Operations Command on Tuesday announced the death of an ISIL chieftain named ‘Abu Omar al-Qureshi’ in an airstrike.

The hideout of ISIL terrorists in al-Aith area in Saladin province was targeted by an airstrike on Tuesday. The forces of Saladin Operation Command and military reconnaissance and intelligence forces investigated the attacked area.

During the investigation, four bodies of ISIL terrorists were found who were killed in Iraqi airstrikes and among them, Abu Omar Al-Quraishi, known as the governor of Saladin of ISIL was found.

In this search operation, weapons, night vision cameras, grenades, mobile phones and three explosive belts were discovered.

MA/6250961

News ID 222633
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News