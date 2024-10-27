Iraqi airstrike kills 4 ISIL terrorists in Saladin

On Saturday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) reported that four terrorist bodies were found in eastern Saladin province, north of Baghdad, following an Iraqi airstrike, Shafaq News reported.

The JOC stated, “After four days of intensive technical monitoring and accurate intelligence, along with exceptional field efforts from the Military Intelligence Directorate, the locations and movements of a four-member terrorist cell in a hideout in the Palkana area of eastern Saladin were identified.”

"After analyzing the information and intensifying technical efforts from the JOC's targeting cell, brave air force pilots conducted a precise airstrike with F-16 fighter jets, destroying the terrorists' hideout and killing those inside,” it added. “According to accurate information, the hideout also contained weapons, ammunition, explosives, and various logistical and technical materials."

