FM Araghchi to depart for Bahrain, Kuwait later today

Speaking during this week's press conference in Tehran on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei Hamana said that "One of the occupations of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to stop the genocide and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon as a moral, Islamic and legal duty according to international law."

"Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will visit two important countries in the region, namely Kuwait and Bahrain," said Baghaei.

The spokesman further said the indirect talks between Iran and the United States with the mediation of Muscat.

He went on to talk about the recent meeting between the Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers, saying that "Regarding Syria, we have always communicated with Turkish colleagues within the framework of the Astana process. We are trying to establish peace and stability in Syria with the help of Turkey and other partners."

This item is being updated...