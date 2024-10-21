Media propaganda not to affect Iran's nuclear doctrine

Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Monday at his first presser after being appointed as Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

"The main policy [of the Islamic Republic of Iran] is that weapons of mass destruction have no place in the defense doctrine, and this is a very specific fatwa from a high-ranking official of the country, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution," he stressed.

Media propaganda would have no effect on changing our nuclear doctrine, the senior Iranian diplomat added.

In a meeting with senior managers of American media outlets in New York in September, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that according to the Fatwa issued by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution (which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction), the construction of nuclear weapons has no place in Iran's defense and security doctrine, and in a situation where some countries were falsely accusing Iran country of trying to acquire nuclear weapons, the country was under strict inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

