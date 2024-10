Esmaeil Baghaei noted that spreading lies is the current and permanent method of this regime and its criminal leaders.

On Saturday morning, Zionist sources reported the explosion of a drone near the residence of the Israeli regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hours later, Netanyahu's office admitted that the drone hit the residence of the Israeli regime's premier. Neither he nor his wife were home, and there were no casualties, said his spokesperson in a statement.

