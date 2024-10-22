Good neighborliness policy to continue by Pezeshkian admin.

Abbas Araghchi during his visit to Kuwait to consult on developments in the region, met with Kuwait's Crown Prince Emir Sheikh Meshal Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah on Tuesday and delivered Iranian President Masoud Pezeskian's message to the Emir of Kuwait.

Answering the reporter's questions regarding Iran's clear message to the leaders of the Persian Gulf countries and delivering Iran's president's message to the Emir of Kuwait, Araghchi stated, "Our message is totally clear and I have announced it here. The Zionist regime seeks to spread the war to the region and we must stop this disaster."

Stating that the situation in Gaza and Lebanon is critical and Israel's attacks must be stopped, he clarified that the policy of good neighborliness initiated and persued by late President Ebrahim Raeisi will continue firmly by the new Iranian government.

The top Iranian diplomat also announced that Iran is closely monitoring the movements of the US bases in the region and all their flights, adding that Iran will convey the information regarding the US base in Kuwait to the Kuwaiti authorities.

