Qatar to pull out of Gaza ceasefire mediation: report

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Qatar will stop trying to mediate a Gaza ceasefire deal until Hamas and Israel show a "sincere willingness" to return to the negotiating table, an official said on Saturday.

Qatar has played a role in rounds of so-far fruitless talks to broker a ceasefire to the year-long war in Gaza. The latest round of talks in mid-October failed to produce a deal, Reuters news agency reported.

"The Qataris have said since the start of the conflict that they can only mediate when both parties demonstrate a genuine interest in finding a resolution," the official said, adding that Qatar had notified Hamas, Israeli regime and the US administration of its decision.

 Israeli regime is to blame for the failure of the mediation efforts by Qatar as the international calls for an immediate ceasefire have all fallen on deaf ears. 

