Iran warns EU over interfering in issue of its trio islands

"The European Union's support for the UAE in the case of the three islands is the clear hostility of this union to Iran under the false pretext of Iran's support for Russia in the Ukraine war, while the United States and Europe have not confirmed that Iran has provided ballistic missiles to Russia," Kharrazi said.

He added that the Islamic Republic has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the Ukraine war and called for a ceasefire and dialogue.

The hostile position of the European Union regarding the trio islands has no legal value and is merely a political position to attract aid and financial resources from the rich littoral countries of the Persian Gulf, especially the United Arab Emirates, to compensate for the high costs of their participation in the war in Ukraine, he stressed.

The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, the proof of which can be found in and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. The UAE, however, has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.

The islands fell under British control in 1921, but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.

