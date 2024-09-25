Iran reacts to UAE-US joint statement on trio islands

Nasser Kan’ani emphasized that the trio islands of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa are the integral and inseparable parts of the territory and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and any comments made by the third parties regarding these three islands are fundamentally invalid and rejected.

The repetition of baseless claims of the UAE about the three Iranian islands and the issuance of political statements by this Arab country with other parties are baseless, he added.

In addition, the repetition of the baseless claims of the United Arab Emirates on the mentioned islands will not create any disturbance in the legal status of these islands belonging to Iran, Kan’ani emphasized.

Reacting to the recent PGCC statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman had earlier said that that the trio islands are the inseparable and eternal part of the territory of the Islamic Republic.

Nasser Kan'ani reacted to some provisions related to Iran provided in the final statement of the 161st meeting of the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) in Riyadh.

MA/6236500