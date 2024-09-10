Tehran reacts to Iran-related provisions of PGCC statement

Nasser Kan'ani on Tuesday morning reacted to some provisions related to Iran provided in the final statement of the 161st meeting of the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) in Riyadh.

The senior Iranian diplomat condemned some provisions related to Iran in this statement and called them repetitive, non-constructive, and fruitless.

Kan'ani considered the article related to the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf as absolutely rejected and emphasized that the trio islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb are an integral and eternal part of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers any comment regarding the residential development of the trio islands, the travel of national and military officials to them, and the staging of military exercises on its territorial borders, as interference in the sovereign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and condemns it, he added.

He also rejected Kuwait's unilateral claim about the Arash field in the statement, saying, "Issuing repeated statements and making unilateral claims has no legal value and does not prove any right for the Kuwaiti side."

The only logical and productive solution regarding the Arash field is to return to the table of technical and legal negotiations and bilateral dialogue in order to reach a stable agreement based on good neighborliness and respect for common interests, he emphasized.

Referring to the article related to Iran's nuclear program, Kan'ani stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always adhered to international laws and obligations, so it considers baseless statements related to its peaceful nuclear program to be worthless.

Stressing the importance of regional cooperation in order to ensure collective security, he underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran, while rejecting the military presence of foreigners in the region, will continue its effective and constructive role in ensuring the security of regional waters and waterways.

MP/Spox. channel