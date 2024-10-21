Kuwait to extradite 36 Iranian inmates: Iran envoy

Toutounchi stated on Sunday that while 22 inmates were initially scheduled for extradition, ongoing efforts and collaboration with the Kuwaiti authorities have increased that number to 36.

He added that the transfer is expected to occur in the coming days after the necessary administrative procedures are completed.

Toutounchi expressed gratitude for Kuwaiti officials' humanitarian cooperation and noted that this action reflects goodwill between the two countries, fostering the potential for enhanced relations.

Efforts to extradite 36 Iranian inmates from Kuwait to Iran were facilitated by an extradition treaty signed between the two countries. This initiative has been supported by the Iranian embassy in Kuwait and cooperation from Kuwaiti officials.

AMK/IRN85633948