Kyrgyz FM comments on Intl. Non-Proliferation Awareness day

Here's the full text of his message:

In 2022, at the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic, the UN General Assembly declared March 5th as the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

The significance of this resolution lies in raising global awareness of the risks posed to humanity by weapons of mass destruction and illegal attempts to proliferate them in violation of international legal norms.

We are convinced that education remains an underappreciated tool in the efforts to build peace and promote disarmament processes. Educated and responsible citizens are key allies and a reliable foundation for the diplomacy of peace.

The Kyrgyz Republic, as one of the initiators and depositaries of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia, remains steadfast in its commitment to the principles of peace, nonviolence, and the prevention of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

We must continue our collective efforts to educate the public on the existing security architecture in the fields of disarmament and non-proliferation, and the efforts undertaken by UN member states in the name of peace, firmly adhering to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

MP/