Kuwait extradites 36 Iranian prisoners: Official

The expedition took place on Sunday, October 26, 2024, the Ministry said on Monday.

Askar Jalalian, the deputy for Human Rights and International Affairs of Iran’s Ministry of Justice, said that efforts to extradite these Iranian inmates from Kuwait were facilitated by an existing treaty between the two countries.

He mentioned that these prisoners would serve the remainder of their sentences in Iran.

Jalalian specifically warned travelers to avoid carrying tranquilizers, pain relievers, cold medications, or other banned substances, including narcotics, as severe penalties await those caught by border police.

An agreement on judicial and legal cooperation concerning civil, commercial, and criminal matters was signed between Iran and Kuwait in 2004.

