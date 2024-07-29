Kuwait to extradite 22 Iranian prisoners: Iran envoy

The Iranian ambassador in Kuwait said that Kuwait has agreed to extradite 22 Iranian prisoners.
He said that these prisoners will spend the rest of their sentences in Iran.
SD/6179346
TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Totonchi said Kuwait will transfer 22 Iranian prisoners to Iran.
The Iranian ambassador in Kuwait said that Kuwait has agreed to extradite 22 Iranian prisoners.
He said that these prisoners will spend the rest of their sentences in Iran.
SD/6179346
Your Comment