This significant event marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, ISNA reported on Monday.

The group is scheduled to perform a diverse repertoire, featuring popular taziehs such as “Imam Ali (AS)Tazieh”, “Hazrat Muslim (AS) Tazieh”, and “Hurr ibn Riahi Tazieh” among others.

“Imam Ali (AS)Tazieh” is about the martyrdom of Imam Ali, observed on the 21st day of Ramadan, and marks the tragic death of Ali ibn Abi Talib, revered as Hazrat Ali, the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad. An influential figure in Islamic history, Imam Ali was known for his wisdom, courage, and piety.

“Hazrat Muslim (AS) Tazieh” portrays the journey of Muslim ibn Aqil al-Hashimi (AS), the messenger of Imam Hussein (AS), to Kufa a few days before the Ashura uprising that led to the martyrdom of the Imam and his companions in 680.

“Hurr ibn Riahi Tazieh” is about Hurr ibn Riahi, one of Yazid’s commanders, who joined the troops of Imam Hussein (AS) on the eve of Ashura.

“Ali al-Akbar (AS) Tazieh” and “Abbas ibn Ali (AS) Tazieh” are also among the highlights of the performances.

“Ali al-Akbar (AS) Tazieh” tells the story of Ali al-Akbar, the son of Imam Hussein (AS), who displayed unwavering bravery and selflessness during the Battle of Karbala, ultimately giving his life while fighting alongside his family against the forces of Yazid's army.

“Abbas ibn Ali (AS) Tazieh” is about Abbas (AS), the brother of Imam Hussein (AS), who was a key figure in the Battle of Ashura, serving as commander and standard-bearer of Imam Hussein (AS)'s caravan. He was renowned for his virtues, including dignity, bravery, generosity, and obedience to the infallible Imam.

In Karbala, he played a crucial role as water-supplier for his brother's army, earning him the nickname Saqqa (the water-supplier). Despite facing challenges, he successfully brought water for the family and companions of Imam Hussein (AS)on multiple occasions. On the Day of Ashura, he attempted to fetch water from the Euphrates once more, but was martyred after being shot in the leather pouch and having his hands cut off by Yazid's army.

Renowned tazieh performers including Morteza Saffarian, Mohammad Rezai, Mohammad Bakhshinia, Abolfazl Kababian, Hassan Barekati, Masoud Hejazi Mehr, Mohammadreza Amini, Mohsen Givehkesh, and Shokrollah Jafari will grace the stage.

In addition to the performances, well-known figures from the field of tazieh music such as Abbas Salehi, Majid Manavizadeh, Saeed Nabiei, Javad Falahati, Majid Rabani, Hojjat Jokar, Hassan Fayyaz, Alireza Rezai, and other artists will be responsible for the musical accompaniment of the event.

This special program provides an opportunity for enthusiasts of tazieh art and ritual performances to witness impactful religious narratives up close.

The Iranian passion play tazieh was registered on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2010.

Tazieh represents religious events, historical and mythical stories and folk tales. Each performance has the four components of poetry, music, song and motion.

However, stories about the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions against the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE are more highly regarded by tazieh troupes and audiences.

Performers are always male, and female roles are played by men, most of whom are amateurs who gain their living through other means but perform for spiritual rewards.

It is a kind of drama that depicts the event of Ashura and is performed in Mahur, Chargah, and Shur Baghdad radifs of Iranian music.

It is based on the Ashura culture and the brave war and martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS). It is a religious play dated back to 9th-century dynamites and Buyids. However, Tazieh performance began during the Safavid era (1501-1736) and flourished during the Qajar era.

MNA/Tehran Times