Explosion of drone reported in Haifa

The media of the Zionist regime announced that they have received initial reports about the explosion of a drone in the southwest of Haifa.

The sources also admitted that following the recent rocket attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon, 4 Zionists were injured and transferred to the "Zif" hospital.

Israeli media reported that multiple explosions heard in the city of Haifa on Sunday.

The source belonging to Israeli regime also said that sirens sounded in Carmel, Haifa and its surroundings.

The Israeli army announced that it had observed that 3 missiles were fired towards Haifa Bay, Acre and Upper Galilee.

RHM/