China rejects US accusations on arming Russia, Ukraine

"China firmly opposes the illegal unilateral US sanctions against Chinese enterprises and will never accept baseless accusations or yield to US pressure," Mao Ning said. "China has never provided lethal weapons to either side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We strictly control the export of dual-use goods, including drones, and oppose the use of civilian UAVs for military purposes," she added.

Mao Ning stated that China would take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens. She emphasized that China did not start the Ukraine conflict, nor was it a party to it. Beijing has consistently advocated for peace and negotiations, playing a constructive role in facilitating a political settlement, she added.

Earlier, the US added one individual and three entities to its sanctions list, which Washington maintains are connected to the development of the Garpiya drone used in the special military operation in Ukraine. US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller claimed that the development and production of the Garpiya drone were allegedly carried out in China in coordination with Russian defense companies.

Liu Pengyu, the spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, previously told TASS that the US was "spreading false information" about China providing military support to Russia. He emphasized that Beijing "has never supplied weapons to any party involved" in the conflict in Ukraine, and that economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia "is not targeted at any third party."

