China slams ‘illegal’ US sanctions

China has not been providing lethal weapons to either Russia or Ukraine and has strict controls on the export of dual-use items, including drones, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated at a press briefing on Friday.

The declaration came after the US on Thursday slapped sanctions on two Chinese firms that make drone engines and parts. Washington claims the companies ship their products to Russia, enabling the country’s military to attack Ukraine with long-range unmanned aerial vehicles.

The US has for the first time imposed sanctions on Chinese entities that it claims are “directly developing and producing complete weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms,” the US Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

China, Mao Ning emphasized, “has never provided lethal weapons to either party of the Ukrainian conflict. Beijing strictly controls the export of dual-use products, including drones, and opposes the use of civilian drones for military purposes.”

The diplomat went on to describe the US sanctions on Chinese companies as “illegal, unilateral,” and urged Washington to stop using the Ukraine issue to “smear and pressure” Beijing.

In July, China announced a ban on the export of all civilian drones that could be used for military purposes, amid Western accusations of being a supplier to Russia of goods applicable to weapons production.

