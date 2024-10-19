Iran achieves 99% self-sufficiency in medicine production

Mohammad Hossein Niknam made the remarks in a closed session on "The impact of economic sanctions on health and health services in the Eastern Mediterranean Region" on the sidelines of the 71st session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (RC71).

He stated that Iran produces 99 percent of its pharmaceutical needs and is working on developing major vaccines to counteract the effects of unilateral sanctions, adding that these products have advanced production systems and necessary quality guarantees.

Despite humanitarian exemptions for medicines and medical equipment from unilateral sanctions, their delivery to Iran is hindered by the impact of sanctions on financial and commercial activities, transportation and insurance companies, restrictions on international payments, and strict compliance by foreign companies and suppliers, he underlined.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently hosting over 5 million refugees and migrants, the majority of whom are Afghans requiring humanitarian assistance. Although approximately 80 percent of them lack legal residency documents, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing comprehensive policies, including providing access to primary health care and education.

Niknam pointed out the economic repercussions of sanctions, financial transaction restrictions, and reduced interest from funders on the government and humanitarian organizations' ability to carry out projects including providing essential goods and constructing schools and health centers.

Considering the special emphasis of the WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean on "improving access to affordable medical products by providing efficient supply chains at the regional and national levels", as one of the flagship projects announced, he said, adding that the establishment of a safe and sustainable mechanism by the WHO to ensure equitable and equal access of countries to health goods can be an important step towards reducing the destructive effects of sanctions.

The 71st session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (RC71) was held in Doha, Qatar.

